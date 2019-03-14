‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Has Fans Nervous About Cap’s Last Stand

The highly-anticipated second trailer for Avengers: Endgame dropped earlier this morning and it was about as grim as you’d expect. With the universe on the brink of collapse, the Avengers look to do “whatever it takes” to take down the Mad Titan and reverse the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

That apparently includes sacrificing their own lives for the greater good, because one shot of the trailer has left fans nervous for Chris Evans‘ Captain America. In the Super Bowl spot, we saw Cap tightening his shield and now the latest trailer has added to the sequence, showing Cap’s dirty, defeated face as he fights on in battle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The death of Captain America has been something fans have long-speculated about when the stakes of the third and fourth Avengers films were made apparent. Even if Cap doesn’t die, it doesn’t look like he’ll be in good shape after this massive fight sequence.

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about Captain America’s last stand…

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters April 26th.

Do you think this shot is where Captain America meets his demise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

All Caps = Ultimate Sadness

CAPTAIN AMERICA FINNA BE DEAD AS SHIT — Subscribe to The Barber’s Chair Network on iTunes (@BarbersChairNet) March 14, 2019

They’re Definitely Killing Him

yo they dead ass about to kill Captain America this time pic.twitter.com/kZqJIzrlKa — Lorde Lightskin of Winterfell (@its_Telf) March 14, 2019

Breathe In…Breathe Out…

Captain America being dead center in the poster has me worried! pic.twitter.com/60Hyp7CmNd — Jimmy Folino (@MrNiceGuy18_58) March 14, 2019

Cap, Our Saviour

Captain America is as good as dead after Endgame. pic.twitter.com/zmMsswIJac — • (@prizord) March 14, 2019

Nothing But Pure And Good

NGL, if Captain America doesn’t NOT make it out alive a part of my soul will be dead forever.

HE’S NOTHING BUT PURE AND GOOD. WHAT’S THE POINT OF ALWAYS DOING YOUR BEST IF ALL YOU EVER GET IS PAIN????? — Simon #WatchTheExpanse (@Supyro) March 14, 2019

Yeah…

Yeah… Captain America gonna die #AvenegersEndgame — Elle (@ElleGenerico) March 14, 2019

Whatever It Takes…

#AvengersEndgame Goosebumps…??#Thor Meets #CaptainMarvel ?

Iron Man comes back on Earth ?

Captain America ready for his last fight#WhateverItTakes means most of our heroes are gonna die..?? #EngGame #CaptainAmerica — Sudhanshu Ginotra (@Humptysudhanshu) March 14, 2019

Emotionally Unstable

If Captain America dies, I’m going to be emotionally unstable for the rest of my life #Endgame — Stephen Long (@UABStephenLong) March 14, 2019

The Crossover We Deserve

Captain America about to die. pic.twitter.com/KTYesZ3ZDT — Little King Trash Mouth (@KeenanLance_) March 14, 2019

It’s All Unfair!