‘Captain Marvel’ Post Credits Scene Reveals Costume Change For Carol In ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Captain Marvel goes from her Kree colors to the red, blue, and gold suit from the comics during the film, but that’s not the only new suit we see before the credits roll.

Spoilers incoming for Captain Marvel, so if you haven’t seen it yet you’ve been warned.

The first post-credits sequence shows some of the remaining Avengers, including Captain America, Black Widow, and Hulk attempting to keep the beeper that Nick Fury left behind powered until they can figure out what or who it’s trying to alert. The signal eventually stops and then Captain Marvel shows up right behind them, asking where Nick Fury is.

That’s enough to process right there, but you might also notice her costume has also received an upgrade since we last saw her before the credits rolled. The overall design of the suit remains mostly unchanged (at least from the waist up) but the colors have changed, most noticeably around the shoulders, which now feature significantly more gold instead of the red shoulders her other suit has.

The colors also look darker there, so while the red, blue, and gold color scheme is still intact, it looks like the suit is made up of darker tones of each, especially the blue. We discover in the movie that she can alter her appearance at any time via her suit’s technological capabilities, but we aren’t sure why she’s changed the colors of her suit at this point.

Her expression during the scene suggests she’s been through some things since we see her at the end of the film, conceivably helping the Skrulls find a new home, so perhaps the color change is tied to that.

She’s also sporting a straighter hairstyle as opposed to the look she has during most of the film, and we imagine we will spot more changes once we get better looks at the entire suit.

