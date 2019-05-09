New Avengers: Endgame TV Spot Will Make You Cheer and Cry

Avengers: Endgame has been in theaters for almost two weeks now, and it looks like that means the film’s marketing isn’t shying away from some spoilers. A new (spoiler-heavy) TV spot for the Marvel Studios epic has made its way online, which showcases just a few of the epic moments from the film’s third act battle.

Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame is shattering records across the globe. See it again in theaters: https://t.co/93jQYXAc6I pic.twitter.com/OyamGhSrEe — The Avengers (@Avengers) May 8, 2019

Just one of the many most noteworthy moments comes at the TV spot’s end, when Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) finally gets to declare “Avengers, assemble” before the team charges into battle. The sequence, which also saw him learning that he was worthy to hold Mjolnir, proved to cross some major items off of the bucket lists of Marvel fans.

“I think everyone who’s a Marvel fan in that moment where Cap tested the hammer, felt deep down in their heart that he was worthy and that he could potentially lift that and boy wouldn’t it be special if one day he did,” Joe Russo said in a recent interview. “And obviously if you create drama around the circumstances of him wielding the hammer and then kicking Thanos’ ass for 30 seconds after that, we felt like we could create a riseable moment for the audience.”

The sequence also showcases a small bit of the film’s “A-Force” scene, in which most of the MCU’s female heroes take the spotlight to help Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) get the Infinity Gauntlet to safety.

“I think I’m being a bit old fashioned and maybe a little bit rigid about this, because if it is an all-female Avengers film, then the sky’s the limit. We can reinvent the wheel,” The Wasp actress Evangeline Lilly said of a potential all-female Avengers movie last year. “We don’t have to do anything that anyone’s ever done before. We can just make it all up and change the game.”

And if that wasn’t enough, the TV spot also briefly showcases the reunion between Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), and even a brief shot of the Cap vs. Cap battle from earlier in the film. So, if you don’t have time to see Endgame again in theaters quite yet, hopefully this TV spot will take you on a trip down memory lane.

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.

