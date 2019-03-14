‘Avengers: Endgame’: Hawkeye’s New Haircut Has Divided the Internet

The latest trailer for Avengers: Endgame has dropped and there is a lot to unpack. From Captain Marvel’s first appearance to a sweet set of new suits for the team, the Internet is abuzz with chatter about the latest content.

One detail in the new trailer that is garnering lots of attention is Clint Barton/Hawkeye/Ronin (Jeremy Renner)’s new hairstyle.

The character was featured prominently in the trailer, with lots of love being shared over his reunion with Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). However, the tender moment of seeing the old pals together again isn’t stopping fans from focusing on the character’s new mohawk.

Shaved sides are all the rage these days, and everyone knows people tend to change up their hair after dealing with an emotional loss. Typically, that means a break-up, but in this case, it probably means the death of Clint’s whole family. The character has taken on a new name, why not a new ‘do?

Many fans have posted about the new look, and the comments range from absolutely loving it to complete hatred. No matter how you feel about Clint’s look, there’s no denying that the Internet’s reactions are hilarious.

How do you feel about Clint’s new haircut? Tell us in the comments!

Teenage Angst

HOW CAN I PROPERLY EMOTE ABOUT THE #AvengersEndgame TRAILER WITH HAWKEYE AND BLACK WIDOW’S HAIR HAVING ANGRY TEENAGE PUNK EXISTENTIAL CRISES pic.twitter.com/tyRVUZ7dr9 — emma lord (@dilemmalord) March 14, 2019

Self-Care

it’s the apocalypse but hawkeye is taking regular self-care breaks to maintain his immaculately styled mohawk — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) March 14, 2019

Glow Up

Have you seen the glow up of @Renner4Real in the new #AvengersEndgame trailer? Hawkeye has come for it all with this fresh new cut! ? pic.twitter.com/mrO7oYcHV9 — Lee-Roy Wright (@LeeRoyWright) March 14, 2019

Thanos Theory #1

Gonna assume Hawkeye’s hairdresser turned to dust mid-cut #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/eMWmfpQr0p — Cam Williams (@MrCamW) March 14, 2019

Thanos Theory #2

The Reasoning

I’m not like against Hawkeye’s new haircut. I just keep thinking about how this dude watched his family get dusted and then was like “I’m gonna give myself a mohawk???” https://t.co/R8ybZhJPQI — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) March 14, 2019

Another Name Change

Cap’s Concern

I love Captain America because he is kind, thoughtful, and observant. In the middle of all this horror, here he is taking a moment to be concerned about Hawkeye’s hair. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/Dhsjne3wp4 — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) March 14, 2019

The Defense

Y’all have been petty about Hawkeye for so long that I’ve gone all in on him just to spite you. Love the haircut, love the vibe, love the no superpowers, love it all. — Joe Reid (@joereid) March 14, 2019

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

