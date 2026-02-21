Jessica Jones’ Return Means the MCU Can Bring Back a Forgotten Villain

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently witnessing a total restoration of its street-level mythology. For years, the status of the Defenders universe remained a significant point of contention among fans, as the interconnected Netflix series existed in a frustrating state of canon limbo following the absorption of Marvel Television by Marvel Studios. While projects like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Echo featured characters like Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), it was the premiere of Daredevil: Born Again that officially reinstated the original timeline as an official part of the lore. Now, the upcoming second season of Daredevil: Born Again is confirmed to feature Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), bringing the hard-hitting private investigator back into the fold.

The reintegration of Jessica Jones means that the creative team behind Daredevil: Born Again has to directly engage with the complex moral fallout of her previous adventures. Plus, while Ritter is currently the only major cast member from her original series confirmed for the sophomore season of the revival, her presence naturally invites the return of fan-favorite supporting characters like Malcolm Ducasse (Eka Darville). Of course, Jessica’s being once again a prominent part of the MCU gives Marvel Studios the perfect opportunity to address the fate of Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor).

Where Is Trish Walker in the MCU?

Throughout three seasons, Trish’s journey was marked by an often toxic desire to possess the same abilities as her sister, leading her to undergo dangerous experimental procedures to gain cat-like reflexes and enhanced durability. While she initially sought to be a righteous hero, baptized by newspapers as Hellcat, her moral compass shattered following the brutal murder of her mother (Rebecca De Mornay). This tragedy transformed Trish into a lethal judge and executioner, culminating in her cold-blooded assassination of Gregory Salinger (Jeremy Bobb). Unlike Jessica, who consistently struggled with the burden of her powers, Trish embraced her abilities as a tool for vengeance, a path that forced Jessica to eventually take her sister down and facilitate her arrest.

The final moments of the original Jessica Jones series depicted a somber Trish being processed and transported to the Raft, the high-security underwater prison designed specifically for enhanced individuals who break the law. At the time, this felt like a definitive ending for the character, a tragic acknowledgment that she had become the very kind of monster she once feared. However, the MCU has spent the last year refining its approach to superpowered incarceration and government oversight, including the reveal that the Sokovia Accords have been revoked and the reappearance of the Raft in Captain America: Brave New World. That means the path for Trish to emerge from the Raft has never been clearer.

Can Hellcat Be One of Damage Control’s Assets?

The recent conclusion of Wonder Man has fundamentally altered how audiences should view the Department of Damage Control, moving the organization away from its roots as a cleanup crew and toward a more sinister role as a major MCU antagonist. The finale of that series confirmed that Damage Control has invested billions into a new maximum security facility for powered individuals, a development that is set to be further explored in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. What makes this shift particularly relevant to Trish Walker is the revelation that Agent Cleary (Arian Moayed) and his superiors no longer view enhanced people solely as a threat to be neutralized. Instead, as they talk about Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), the DODC is actively looking for superpowered “assets” that can be leveraged for their own ends.

The DODC’s new status quo provides the perfect logical bridge for Trish’s return to the narrative. If Damage Control is looking to fill its new facility with controllable supers, a disgraced vigilante like Trish—who has already demonstrated a willingness to cross legal lines for what she perceives as the greater good—would be a valuable candidate for a specialized task force. The DODC could offer Trish a chance at redemption or a reduced sentence in exchange for her service as a government-sanctioned operative, effectively mirroring the Suicide Squad archetype that the ending of Wonder Man teases. This would put her in direct conflict with Jessica Jones, as Jessica would likely view her sister’s partnership with a corrupt government agency as another sign of her lost morality. So, by leaning on the foundation laid in Wonder Man, Marvel Studios can transform Trish from a forgotten prisoner into a complex physical threat that tests Jessica’s resolve and her commitment to her family.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 24, 2026.

Do you think Trish Walker should return as an ally or an antagonist for Jessica Jones?