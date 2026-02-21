Marvel Snap/FX’s Archer Artist Assembles Top-Tier Comic Talent For “I Feel Doomed”

Marvel, DC, Image Comics, and Dark Horse might be some of the biggest comic book publishers on the block, but this doesn’t mean creators aren’t finding new ways to get their books out to the masses. With the upcoming anthology comic, I Feel Doomed, Marvel Snap and FX Archer artist Joseph Karg is bringing together quite a few prolific writers and artists to explore the darker, and sometimes funnier, side of society. Opening up a Kickstarter to help promote the potential long-running series, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to chat with Karg about the book itself, the comic book industry, and his previous work in the field.

Joseph Karg is no stranger to working in the comic world, responsible for designing quite a few of the cards that have become a significant part of Marvel’s popular mobile entry, Marvel Snap. While creating art for FX’s Archer, the artist eventually found himself in a teaching role, sharing what he’s learned as a creator with a new generation. In the recent past, Karg created a touching story for his daughter, Dear Bernadette, and was more than happy to discuss the path he took in creating I Feel Doomed.

“I thought to myself, I definitely need to make a comic. In making Dear Bernadette, it was about exploring my insecurities and at the end of it, find a place where I could make a graphic novel. My initial thought going into I Feel Doomed, I first thought I’d just make a short story. As I thought about it, I had some of my students talk about making comics, and I thought this would be a good way to help them as well. When talking about the themes, one student simply said “What about I Feel Doomed?” In this day and age, we’re all feeling a certain way, so it fit. Some of the stories can be deeply depressing about the present and future, with A.I. and fascism, but a competitive number of them can be very funny. How do we process being doomed?”

“There’s a therapeutic process in building this community to work through these negative feelings. It’s the history of art. After bringing in some students, I started bringing on concept artists I know. Rustam Hasanov, for example, is one of the greatest artists in the world. He worked on Jay Z’s Story of O.J., the opening of Game of Thrones, and Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio. He’s actually never done a comic book, this will be his premiere book! We also have Thierry Martin, a stellar French artist who has worked on Batman, who came on board.”

I Feel Doomed’s Kickstarter has already seen major success, roaring past its initial goal of $7,500 and currently sitting with nearly double that. With the campaign set to end on February 28th, Karg is hoping for one final push to make sure that backers get all that they can from the anthology issue. Fans won’t be waiting long to read the stories, as the digital version of the comic is planned for this May, and the printed hardcover is set to arrive this July. The official description, if you want to learn more, reads as such,

“Across more than thirty stories, I Feel Doomed dives straight into the collective unease of a generation shaped by chaos. Themes range from creeping authoritarianism and climate fear to isolation, burnout, and the exhausting act of pretending everything’s fine. Each piece reshapes that anxiety into something strange, funny, unsettling, and deeply relatable. A snapshot of a generation coping with collapse through nervous laughter and too much caffeine.”

In terms of the talent that will be a part of the comic, there are some major writers and artists who are diving into this dark terrain. Representing the comic book world, I Feel Doomed’s overall creative team has worked on the likes of DC’s Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn, Marvel’s Power Pack, and the comic book adaptations of Rick and Morty and Star Trek: Lower Decks. The current roster for the anthology’s first volume is broken down as such.

“The anthology features an impressive lineup of creators, including Miki Montlló (Wonder Woman/Harley Quinn), Thierry Martin (Le Roman de Renart), Claudio Acciari (The Prince of Egypt, The Road to El Dorado), Jonathan Edwards (Mufasa, Warner Bros.), Rustam Hasanov (Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon), Chris Bivins (Marvel Snap!, Stargirl), Danielle Corsetto (Girls With Slingshots), Dustin Harbin (Koyama Press, Dinos That Drive), June Brigman (Power Pack), Adam Ford (Rick and Morty, Star Trek: Lower Decks), Jake Reeves (Titmouse, Royal Crackers), and Claire Seckler, an emerging CalArts storyteller.”

You can back the campaign by clicking here, but act fast, because you only have a scant few days before I Feel Doomed’s initial run ends. You can also check out Joseph Karg’s Instagram by clicking here, and I Feel Doomed’s Instagram account by following this link.

