Kevin Feige Reveals How Far Marvel Cinematic Universe Is Planned Out

Even after the incredibly-climactic events of Avengers: Endgame, fans are curious to see exactly what the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has in store. And according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, there’s a chance that future might be plotted pretty far out.

Feige recently participated in an “Ask Me Anything” Q&A on Reddit, where he was asked how far in advance the MCU is usually planned out. Feige revealed that they “usually work” with a plan for the five years after a certain point, while also having a “general plan” that spans much longer.

Granted, there’s no telling if this means that the post-Endgame MCU future is plotted five years out at this point, but Feige’s answer does provide a bit of a peek behind the curtain for how Marvel’s development plans work. And with comments seeming to suggest that Phase 4 plans could be announced as early as later this summer, fans will surely speculate about what the next half-decade could have in store, with films like Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi, Doctor Strange 2, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 all believed to be in various stages of development.

“As we’ve been doing for years, we aren’t going to announce anything post-Avengers: Endgame or Spider-Man[: Far From Home] until post Endgame and Spider-Man,” Feige told ComicBook.com at a press event for Captain Marvel. “As you know as a fan, there’s a tremendous amount of potential and a tremendous amount of additional characters and storylines and groups of characters that we’re going to keep playing with. And again, that’s a testament to Marvel and to the amount of storylines and characters and amazing, amazing runs that have been in the Marvel comics.”

