‘Avengers: Endgame’: Possible New Synopsis Teases Rewritten MCU

UPDATE: Disney has confirmed the synopsis was written by Atom. The article as it initially appeared is below:

A possible new Avengers: Endgame synopsis has surfaced online and if turns out to be accurate, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will end up looking completely different come April.

The synopsis was first posted to Atom Tickets, so it’s yet unclear whether or not the synopsis was actually written by Disney or if it was marketing copy drafted by the ticket-selling site. The synopsis, as it appeared on Atom, can be seen in its entirety below.

“Thanos snapped his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War, and half the life in the universe instantly dissolved. Now a ragged group of surviving warriors, including Captain America, Black Widow, Iron Man, Thor, and the Hulk works to counteract the Mad Titan’s genocidal action.

Since our heroes couldn’t stop Thanos the first time, what makes them think they can win in a rematch? The answer may be in overwhelming power, thanks to Captain Marvel, or in the tiniest spaces between atoms accessible to Ant-Man. Avengers: Endgame will rewrite the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it. When it’s all over, nothing will be the same.”

It appears to be as legitimate of a synopsis as nothing stands out as glaring inaccuracy. Marvel Studios has pumped up Avengers: Endgame as the culmination of the MCU since the film was first announced, so it would only make sense if the shared entertainment universe would look vastly different after the sure-to-be-blockbuster hits theaters.

To date, little has been revealed about Avengers: Endgame — though the previous synopsis released by Marvel Studios was much more succinct.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

ComicBook.com has reached out to confirm if this synopsis was something generated by Disney.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now while Avengers: Endgame is due out April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home will swing into theaters July 5th.

