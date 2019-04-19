Paul Rudd Pulls a Ruffalo and Leaves His Phone on While Talking to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors About Spoilers

Paul Rudd is tired of all the secrecy surrounding Avengers: Endgame, and so he’s taking steps to let fans in on the big reveals, early! Rudd recently decided to pull his best James Bond act, taking a lunch meeting with Endgame directors The Russo Bros., and recording the spoiler-filled conversation on his phone.

Check out what he (almost) manages to learn about Avengers: Endgame, from the Russos themselves:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Okay, okay, okay… As you can see in the Reddit video post above (taken from Paul Rudd‘s official Weibo account), the Ant-Man star was pulling a gag with the Russos help, once again trolling Marvel fans with promise of reveals and spoilers, only to deliver some humor. As we’ve been saying ever since the Avengers: Endgame press tour started: the ensemble of stars and filmmakers associated with this film have grown so tight that their offscreen exploits are just as much fun to watch as the films they are in!

This particular gag is a throwback jab to when Mark Ruffalo left his Instagram live stream on during the Thor: Ragnarok premiere, and ended up leaking 10 – 15 minutes of dialogue of film to the public. In fact, punking Ruffalo seems to be the entire point of Rudd and the Russos’ gag, as Rudd is sure to name drop Ruffalo when blaming him for the live streaming phone in the room. As it goes with these Marvel stars’ social media “beefs,” it wouldn’t be surprising if Ruffalo posts some kind of response to this video in the near future. Keep your eyes peeled for that.

So far, Ruffalo has been a regular target of mockery from his Avengers: Endgame co-stars – as has his Infinity War “Spoilers Brother,” Tom Holland. The Russos recently trolled Ruffalo and Holland with video of themselves having a blast at Disneyland with Thor actor Chris Hemsworth – exactly like they did with Ruffalo and Holland the year before on the Infinity War press tour, before those guys started dropping major spoilers all over the place.

That Marvel-on-Marvel trolling is just too real…

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video, and Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Avengers: Endgame arrives on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!