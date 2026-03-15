A Hit Marvel Game Is Getting A DC Version (But With One Major Change)

2026 looks to have some heavyhitters in the realm of comics-based games, with some highlights including Wolverine, DC Breakout: Arkham Asylum, Invincible Vs, MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, and Legendary: A DC Deck Building Game. That roster just gained another major addition, as a hit Marvel game is finally getting a DC version, and the roster already looks fantastic, but there is one major change.

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Marvel fans have several amazing ways to play their favorite characters, and one perfect example of this is Marvel Dice Throne. Now, DC fans will have a chance to play their favorite characters in a game that has many of the core elements of Dice Throne, but with a pretty major change to how powers are dispersed, and the name of that game is Brave & Bold: Bag Building Combat Game. The game replaces dice with bag building, but the good news is you’ll still be dishing out powerful attacks to your competition in thrilling combat, and you’ll be playing as some of DC’s biggest characters while doing so.

Brave & Bold: Bag Building Combat Game Brings Something New To The Superhero Genre

Brave & Bold had its first big showing at the GAMA Expo, so we now have some welcome details on the game’s playable roster, and it’s pretty impressive. The roster includes mainstays like Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, and The Flash on the heroes’ side, and on the villains’ side, you can also play as Cheetah, Darkseid, Clayface, and Lex Luthor, and each character will have their own play style and asymmetric abilities as well.

Batman will be a control-heavy tactician, punishing mistakes by opponents and disrupting tempo, while Clayface is described as a disruptive wildcard who reshapes the flow of combat. Wonder Woman is balanced and resilient, turning defense into offense, while Cheetah has aggressive and momentum-driven offense that is fast and relentless.

Superman applies extreme pressure and hits hard with overwhelming damage, especially when he gets rolling, while Lex Luthor is focused on dominating resources and excels in wars of attrition. The Flash is all about high-speed risk and explosive turns in order to overwhelm opponents before they can react, while Darkseid is a slower but unstoppable force that specializes in pure power.

While Dice Throne uses dice to activate its abilities, Brave & Bold utilizes bag building to create its battle system, and in a recent blog post, Resurrection Games revealed that choice is directly tied to building tension. Your bag of tokens is directly shaped by you as the game progresses, and you’ll need to adapt your approach to how you draw from turn to turn.

The team created this system to be easy to learn, but also wants it to be deeply expressive, especially when you have to pull your tokens from the bag, and how you decide to use those tokens depending on which hero you are playing. Part of that is established through what is called the Crisis mechanic, which introduces a push-your-luck element that looks to reward bravery but punish greed.

You can continue to draw deeper into the bag for a huge turn, to play it safe, and both are valid choices, but they also come with their own risks. Playing it safe means you might not get the turn you want or need, but drawing deeper doesn’t mean you’ll get the desired result, and could lead to issues down the road.

Brave & Bold: Bag Building Combat Game will have its first public release this year at Gen Con, and then will hit retail later in the year on September 4th, so you won’t have to wait too much longer to jump in.

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