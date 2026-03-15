Daredevil: Born Again Proved Marvel Was Right To Reject the Bullseye Actor’s First MCU Audition

The Netflix era of Marvel television established a high-water mark for superhero casting, giving fans the definitive live-action version of beloved comic book characters. For many fans, it is impossible to envision any performers other than Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio inhabiting the complex roles of Daredevil and the Kingpin. This sentiment led Marvel Studios to officially recanonized the Netflix continuity through the premiere of Daredevil: Born Again, which successfully integrated the gritty history of Hell’s Kitchen into the primary Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. The revival has also reintroduced established favorites such as John Bertham’s Punisher, with the upcoming second season officially set to bring back Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones, while rumors suggest a potential reappearance for Mike Colter’s Luke Cage. Beyond the heroes, Daredevil: Born Again has also expanded the role of Wilson Bethel’s Bullseye, an actor whose definitive interpretation of the iconic assassin was only made possible by a high-profile failure during the inception of the MCU.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wilson Bethel’s journey to the MCU began over fifteen years ago when he stood on the verge of becoming one of Earth’s mightiest defenders. During the development of Captain America: The First Avenger, the actor went through an exhaustive casting process for the role of Steve Rogers, eventually reaching the final stages of screen testing. Bethel was so deeply entrenched in the selection cycle that he even donned the iconic red, white, and blue uniform for filmed tests, a moment that seemingly signaled a life-changing career shift. Instead, he received a devastating call from his agent informing him that the role had been awarded to Chris Evans. Therefore, by failing to secure the shield, Bethel remained available years later to provide a fan-favorite portrayal of Benjamin Poindexter, a character that required a much darker and more volatile emotional range than the Star-Spangled Avenger.

Wilson Bethel’s Bullseye Is a Standout MCU Villain

Image courtesy of Marvel Television

The brilliance of Bethel’s portrayal first became evident during the third season of the original Daredevil series, where he managed to outshine traditional superhero tropes through a meticulous depiction of mental instability. As Benjamin Poindexter, the actor used a quiet intensity to illustrate the internal collapse of an FBI marksman who desperately seeks the moral structure he inherently lacks. This version of the character felt revolutionary because it avoided the campy theatricality often associated with comic book supervillains. Instead, the narrative focused on a slow-burning psychological unraveling, turning the villain into a tragic mirror of Matt Murdock and establishing a rivalry built on shared trauma and divergent choices.

The return of Poindexter in Daredevil: Born Again has further elevated this dynamic. The revival immediately established the stakes by having Bullseye execute Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) in the premiere, a move that served as the grim catalyst for the entire season. However, the true strength of the writing appeared in the revelation that the killer was not acting on a simple personal vendetta. Instead, Vanessa Fisk (Ayelet Zurer) manipulated Pointdexter, offering him a path forward in exchange for silencing the lawyer. This shift transformed the antagonist from a simple physical threat into a pivotal pawn in a larger domestic power struggle, showing how the villain is at his most compelling when his skills are weaponized by those more calculating than himself.

Image courtesy of Marvel Television

As production for the second season progressed, set images began to reveal a significant aesthetic evolution for Bullseye, who was seen wearing a comic-accurate costume featuring the iconic target emblem on his mask. Furthermore, these leaks suggested that the rising threat of a city under martial law could force Matt Murdock into a shaky alliance with his best friend’s killer. Recent trailers have supported this theory by featuring images of Murdock extending a hand to a bloodied Poindexter, hinting at a desperate partnership between the two foes. This potential team-up creates a volatile narrative tension, as the hero must decide if the safety of Hell’s Kitchen is worth collaborating with a man who represents his greatest personal tragedy.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 24th.

Do you think Wilson Bethel’s Bullseye can truly be redeemed through a team-up with Matt Murdock, or is his descent into madness too deep to reverse? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!