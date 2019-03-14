‘Avengers: Endgame’: Does Peggy’s Line Confirm Time Travel?

Dating back to Captain America’s transformation into becoming a super soldier, Peggy Carter has been a driving force in Steve Rogers’ heart. A new trailer for Avengers: Endgame features a piece of dialogue from Carter which could confirm that the way to defeat Thanos relies on traveling to the past.

The trailer specifically includes a piece of dialogue from Captain America: The Winter Soldier, with Carter saying, “The world has changed and none of us can go back. All we can do is our best, and sometimes the best that we can do is to start over.”

One of the prevailing theories that has emerged since the release of Avengers: Infinity War is that the only way to take down Thanos is to travel back in time to prevent key events from happening that allowed him to obtain all six Infinity Stones. Additionally, with Chris Evans’ contract with Marvel Studios seemingly coming to an end, many fans think that Steve Rogers will sacrifice himself in some way to allow the rest of the Avengers to survive.

Carter’s words and their inclusion in the trailer could be the filmmakers’ way of teasing fans with the notion that none of them “can go back” to a time when all of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes defeat Thanos and that the best thing they can do is “start over” with a sacrifice. Not only would this route offer a practical exit for Evans from the MCU, but reuniting Rogers with Carter would also deliver audiences a heavy emotional release, having wanted the two to reunite since the end of Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011.

Earlier this year, an interview with Doctor Strange screenwriter Jon Spaihts resurfaced that may have confirmed a time loop has always been the plan for the MCU and could prove a pivotal concept for Endgame.

“I think the seed of the [Doctor Strange time loop] idea actually came from Kevin Feige in the room,” Spaihts shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “We were trying to figure out how that final battle could go, and Kevin was focused on his long play with the Eye of Agamotto and the role it’s going to play in his grand design in the cinematic universe — very focused on Strange’s manipulation of time. It was Kevin Feige in the room who said, ‘Could he trap him in time?’ And that led me to write the sequence that you see.”

Fans will have all of our questions answered when Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

