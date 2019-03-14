‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Art Replaces Every Character with Goose

The newest poster for Avengers: Endgame has caught quite a lot of attention since it debuted this morning, which means it’s time for some pretty great fan edits.

Mild spoilers for Captain Marvel below! Only look if you want to know!

Twitter user @blogboyzHQ recently posted their version of the Endgame poster, which photoshops Captain Marvel‘s feline friend, Goose, onto the heads of every character.

Well, almost every character, aside from Thanos (Josh Brolin).

While Captain Marvel has only been in theaters for less than a week, it’s safe to say that Goose has become a bonafide fan-favorite amongst those who have seen the film. The cat – who, as some had hoped, eventually was revealed to be a Flerken – had a surprising role to play in the film’s third act. And as some have already begun to suggest, Goose could theoretically help take down Thanos.

Considering the way that Goose’s story wrapped up in Captain Marvel, it certainly doesn’t seem impossible that the character could still be kicking around (if they survived the Snap, that is).

“Kind of hard to say,” Captain Marvel‘s Samuel L. Jackson explained in a recent interview. “He could be at Fury’s house somewhere. We haven’t seen him since [Captain Marvel], and there have been a lot of movies between that time and this one. So he could be at Fury’s house. He could be at Fury’s mum’s house.”

Whether or not Goose factors into Avengers: Endgame, the film is expected to feature a dramatic conclusion to the Avengers’ fight against Thanos.

“It was important for us, because we wanted, the experience we wanted to have at the end of this story was the sense of emotional completion. In terms of what the narrative was in the film,” co-director Anthony Russo previously told ComicBook.com. “And hopefully they’ll have that similar feeling…It’s serialized story-telling. The mission was to not make one long movie and get out the scissors and cut it in half. Because that’s never been the most fulfilling cinematic expression. So for us, the commitment was to try and put a beginning, middle, and end to this, and a beginning, middle, and end to that.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.