Robert Downey Jr. Giggles, Chris Hemsworth Dances in Chris Evans’ Latest Illegal Endgame Set Videos

The cast of Avengers: Endgame are sharing all kinds of behind-the-scenes looks at how the film came to life, and it looks like Chris Evans just posted some pretty adorable ones. Evans, who reprises his role as Steve Rogers/Captain America in the movie, recently posted two new videos on his Twitter account, which see the male Avengers cast members preparing to film a particularly-spoilery scene outside of the Avengers compound.

The first video, which you can check out below, pans across the set up for the scene, while ending on a giggling Robert Downey Jr. A second video also follows a similar pacing, before showcasing Chris Hemsworth beginning to dance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The two videos don’t give too much away about Endgame itself, but they showcase some of the fun that the film’s cast had behind-the-scenes. As Evans and Downey, in particular, have previously expressed, those less-hectic moments on set have been surprisingly influential.

“I’ve had a few quiet moments with Downey.” Evans revealed in a recent video interview. “He’s always really been such a wonderful mentor in a lot of ways, and I really kinda said to myself ‘Don’t forget this.’”

“[Evans’] suspension of his own disbelief, regardless of whatever doubts he had, is the reason all these other worlds are able to be built,” Downey Jr. explained in a recent interview. “Starting with Avengers, and then Guardians, and Black Panther. People love to say — and I’ll eat it up — that I’m kind of the progenitor of this whole universe. But if you want to talk about it in terms of team building, and you want to talk about it as the most successful creative relay race in the history of cinema, he was the critical leg.”

“I’ve been in hundreds of scenes with this guy,” Downey Jr. added. “Nobody laughs more than him. Sometimes he makes me self-conscious, like, ‘Should I be more fun?’ There’s a little bit of, like, just trying to shake out the anxiety. And I’ve also seen him, over the last 10 years, go from being someone who had laughably real social anxiety to someone who has grown more and more comfortable in their own skin.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!