‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Chris Pratt Joins Garth Brooks on Stage at iHeart Radio Awards

Chris Pratt has found success in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Jurassic World franchise, but it looks like he just crossed a pretty big item off of his bucket list.

Pratt recently took to Instagram to share a photo of himself alongside country music legend Garth Brooks, who brought him onstage to sing during the iHeartRadio Awards. In the caption, Pratt remarks that he “died and gone to heaven”, and that it was an “honor” to sing with Brooks and his band.

Performing onstage with Garth Brooks is just the latest milestone in Pratt’s life, as he recently got engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger. Seeing as her father is action icon Arnold Schwarzenegger, Pratt wasn’t shy about the fact that he was nervous about popping the question.

“Well, you know, I think any person who appreciates a tradition and asks a father for his daughter’s hand in marriage.” Pratt revealed in an interview last month. “It’s inevitably going to be something that makes you a little nervous, but that’s sort of the beauty of it, you know?”

Pratt is also coming off another big year at the box office, where he starred in two of the biggest films of 2018. In addition to reprising his role as Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, in Avengers: Infinity War, Pratt appeared in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom alongside Bryce Dallas Howard. The actor also appeared in last month’s The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, and he’s expected to appear in Avengers: Endgame, even though his character was one of the many snapped to dust in Infinity War.

“I could tell you so much,” Pratt said of Endgame in an interview last month. “I am a vault of information that would break the internet. But all I really should say is it’s coming out this year and everyone in the world is going to see it…and everything it promises in the previous movie, it delivers on and so much more.”

