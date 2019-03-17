‘Avengers: Endgame’ Meme Reveals Why Captain Marvel Isn’t Scared of Thor

The newest Avengers: Endgame trailer contained quite a lot of noteworthy moments for Marvel fans to process, particularly with the meeting of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth). And while that scene has prompted some drastically different reactions, it’s also spawned some pretty delightful memes.

Reddit user thegodplayer23 recently shared a meme, which adds a pretty amusing context to the fact that Carol didn’t even flinch when Thor summoned Stormbreaker near her head. As the meme suggests, Carol wasn’t worried about Thor hurting her with Stormbreaker, seeing as he “doesn’t go for the head”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This, of course, is a reference to the third act of Avengers: Infinity War, where Thor hits Thanos in the chest with Stormbreaker, so that he could make a remark about getting revenge for the Asgardians. This moment has been met with some scrutiny, as Thanos theoretically wouldn’t have been able to carry out the universe-hurting Snap if Thor had injured him in the head.

“I would argue that the fan base could be equally upset with Thor, who chose to throw that ax into Thanos chest and not his head,” co-director Joe Russo previously told ComicBook.com. “Because he wanted to tell Thanos that he got his revenge. Had he gone for a kill shot, that snap would not have happened. These are choices that characters who are feeling immense pain make and hopefully, the audience can learn to empathize with those characters because they can grow through stories. Stories can teach us things and that we should try to see every choice from the perspective of the character that made the choice.”

Now that Captain Marvel is officially in the mix of the remaining Avengers, it will be interesting to see how the group fares in their second round against Thanos. As the Russos have previously revealed, bringing Captain Marvel and her major powers into the fold brought some interesting narrative challenges.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,” Joe Russo said in a recent interview. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”

“That’s what kind of fires us up, I think, on a storytelling level, to be honest with you,” echoed co-director Anthony Russo. “Because when you do have powerful characters, you have to work that much harder to find their vulnerabilities and complexities. And Joe was mentioning on a storytelling level… and keep the stakes high! Because that’s where those characters are vulnerable. And actually, that makes for great drama, and you run in that direction. As storytellers, that’s been one of the most fun things we’ve had working with these characters is figuring out ways into them where they are vulnerable and they aren’t all powerful.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.