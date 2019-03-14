Thor Reacts to Captain Marvel in New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer

Things haven’t been going great for the Avengers ever since half the universe was wiped out by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, but things are looking up now that a new member is joining the crew in Avengers: Endgame.

Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel finally made her Avengers: Endgame trailer debut, and it looks like she’s already got Thor’s approval.

If you haven’t seen Captain Marvel yet, proceed at your own risk…

Thanks to the incredible mid-credits scene in Captain Marvel, we officially found out last week that Carol would be joining our favorite team of heroes. Well, she has shown up again in the new trailer and has an awesome moment with the God of Thunder himself.

Not only is Carol unwavering as she stares down one of the most powerful Avengers, but Thor is also summoning Stormbreaker, the new weapon he had forged in Avengers: Infinity War. Carol doesn’t seem impressed, and they continue their intense eye lock until she gives him a slight, sly smile.

“I like this one,” he tell the group before letting out a charming smile of his own.

The debate of who is the most powerful Avenger rages on, but Thor and Hulk have a run for their money with Carol on board.

If anyone can help tip the balance against Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet, it’s definitely going to be Captain Marvel, whose immense power was demonstrated in her new film. We suspect she’ll be teaming up with those who are still alive, including Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, War Machine, Rocket Raccoon, Ant-Man, and Okoye.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

How do you feel about Captain Marvel being in the new Avengers: Endgame trailer? Tell us in the comments!

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters everywhere, while Avengers: Endgame hits on April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films includes Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

