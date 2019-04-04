Robert Downey Jr. Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Photo With Peter Parker

A new Avengers: Endgame trailer debuted earlier this week, hinting at even more tied to the team’s rematch against Thanos. And if you found yourself getting the feels during one of the trailer’s moments, a new behind-the-scenes photo might hurt your feelings even more.

Robert Downey Jr. recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo from Endgame on his Instagram account, which shows him posing alongside Spider-Man actor Tom Holland for a photo used in the film. As fans will remember, one scene in the film saw Downey’s Tony Stark looking at a picture of him and Peter, as a heartbreaking way to remember what he lost in Avengers: Infinity War.

The short sequence this photo appears in certainly pulled on fans’ heartstrings when the trailer debuted on Tuesday, as it reminded fans just how sad Peter’s Infinity War death was. And while it’s unclear exactly what will unfold in Endgame, it’s safe to say that Tony’s MCU arc will continue to be impacted by Peter’s death.

“Downey is such a remarkable performer, and we really love him as a performer and what he’s done with the character.” co-director Anthony Russo echoed in a previous interview. “The character started as a very narcissistic, self-centered character. His arc in the first movie was to just begin to take a step beyond that, and we’ve continued him along that line in his journey that he’s had to the point where at the opening of Infinity War, his personal life is very thick. The stakes of his relationship with Pepper (Potts) are very high now. Also the fact that he’s had this mentor relationship with Peter Parker, it’s as if his personal life is becoming fuller and more important to him than it ever had before. And that’s an interesting counterpoint to his life as Iron Man, and also his life as Iron Man is a potential threat to that personal life as well. What’s happening with Tony Stark in this film is that he’s beginning to feel the tension between those two things, and that’s a difficult conflict for him.”

Of course, with Spider-Man: Far From Home set to debut in theaters months after Endgame, the notion of Tony and Peter’s dynamic – and whether or not the family neighborhood Spider-Man will be brought back to life – certainly has some interesting preconceived notions around it.

“It’s a good question and it’s certainly the bigger question about audience expectation and you know too much about how Hollywood works or release schedules things like that, does it hurt your enjoyment of the movie?” co-writer Stephen McFeely said of Endgame and Far From Home last year. “We can’t make movies for people who read Variety, you know what I mean?”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.