‘Avengers: Endgame’ Stars Celebrate Donation of $5 Million to Children’s Hospitals

Every now and then the Avengers don’t need a universe changing event to happen to get them together, and that was the case recently at the Disney California Adventure Park. Several of Marvel’s heroes gathered to celebrate a $5 million donation to the Starlight Children’s Foundation as part of the Avengers Universe Unites. Avengers Universe Unites is a charity event that supports their philanthropic division Disney Team of Heroes, so it’s fitting that some of the biggest heroes in the Marvel universe showed their support in person (via PR Newswire).

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, and Brie Larson all showed up to Disney California Adventure Park to celebrate the donation, which goes to nonprofits supporting children with critical illnesses. That donation included $1 million in cash from Disney to Starlight Children’s Foundation. The LEGO Group, Hasbro, Funko and Amazon also donated over $4 million in Avengers: Endgame toys and products, and those toys and items will be sent to hundreds of children’s hospitals throughout the country, as well as a nonprofit resort Give Kids the World.

“The superheroes in Avengers personify traits like courage, perseverance, bravery and hope – the same traits countless kids and their families in children’s hospitals exhibit every day,” said Robert A. Iger, chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, who joined the kickoff celebration. “We are grateful to have the Avengers cast take time out of their day to be a part of this effort to lift spirits and bring comfort to children during a difficult time.”

“Nobody understands magical experiences better than Disney, and we’ve been proud to partner with them in bringing those experiences to kids in children’s hospitals for more than 20 years,” says Adam Garone, CEO, Starlight Children’s Foundation. “From delivering hospital care packages, to storytelling through Starlight Xperience virtual reality, to our recent Disney-themed Starlight Gowns, millions of seriously ill children have benefited from our amazing relationship together. And with this donation, even more kids will get to experience the magic of Disney.”

Soon the Avengers will gather once again on screen in Endgame, and you can check out the official description below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

