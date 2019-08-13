Here’s When Avengers: Endgame Will Be Available to Stream

Following the biggest box office haul in cinematic history, Marvel Studios’ record-breaking Avengers: Endgame has arrived on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K UHD for everyone to enjoy at home. If you’re willing to shell out the money to buy a copy you can watch Endgame to your heart’s content. That said, there will certainly be plenty of folks who hold out for Endgame to be available on a streaming service. If you’re a part of that group just know one thing up front: It’ll still be a few months before you’ll find Avengers: Endgame on a streaming roster.

Avengers: Endgame will finally become available to stream on December 11th, about four months from today’s Blu-ray release. And it should go without saying that its streaming debut will come on the upcoming Disney+ service.

Unlike other Marvel Studios movies in recent years, Avengers: Endgame will not stream on Netflix. Disney and Netflix had a deal to make all new Marvel movies available on the streaming service months after their digital release. However, with the Disney+ launch on the horizon, the House of Mouse chose not to renew the Netflix deal going into 2019.

So Ant-Man and the Wasp was the final Marvel Cinematic Universe movie released that was sent to Netflix for streaming. This year’s Captain Marvel will be the first MCU flick that will skip Netflix altogether, going straight to Disney+.

Currently there are four MCU movies on Netflix. Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and the Wasp are all still available on the streaming service. Like other Disney-owned films that have been streaming on Netflix, they will all leave after a set amount of time on the service. That means Thor: Ragnarok will likely be the next film to depart.

If you want to keep streaming Marvel movies, Disney+ will be the only way to do so. Fortunately the service isn’t very expensive. For just $6.99 you’ll be able to stream all of the movies produced by Marvel Studios, as well as the expansive Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars libraries.

