‘Avengers: Endgame’: Will We Get A Full Trailer During The Super Bowl?

The teaser trailer for Avengers: Endgame has been out all be ten hours and the Internet is already looking forward to getting their hands on more footage of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), and company.

With the surprise drop of the Avengers: Endgame trailer, it’s probably safe to say the nearly two-and-a-half minutes of footage we received earlier today will carry us through the end of the year and then some. If we’re waiting until next year, when could the crew at Marvel Studios be thinking about releasing the second trailer and in turn, additional footage?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Between now and late April, there’s one event that comes to mind — the National Football League’s Super Bowl LIII. If past years are any indication, the House of Mouse has their eyes set on potential marketing opportunities at the game.

Last year, Disney bought two spots — one thirty-second spot and a longer one at forty-five-seconds — that they used to help promote upcoming Marvel Studios movies. One of last year’s spots was dedicated to Avengers: Infinity War when their “Big Game” spot debuted all kinds of new footage, including the debut of Tony Stark’s brand new nano-tech armor.

According to Business Insider, 30 seconds spots cost $5 million on average so the one commercial is a rather large chunk of a marketing budget in and of itself. The Big Game will be held February 3, 2019 in Atlanta’s Mercedez-Benz Stadium, just over one month ahead of the debut of Captain Marvel and nearly three months ahead of Avengers: Endgame‘s premiere.

Though Captain Marvel is sure to make ripples at the box office, Marvel Studios has to have their eyes set on Avengers: Endgame as next year’s major box office haul as it’s the true culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Infinity War ($678 million) did come second to fellow Marvel Studios production Black Panther ($700 million) domestically, the movie did exceptionally well overseas. At the end of its box office run, Infinity War hauled in a total of $2.04 billion dollars, becoming just the fourth movie to ever make two billion dollars at the box office.

Do you think Marvel Studios will drop the second trailer at Super Bowl LIII? If not at the Big Game, when do you think the second Avengers: Endgame trailer will debut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.