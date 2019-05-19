Taika Waititi’s Observation About Korg in Avengers: Endgame Leads to Shocking Realization for Many That Thumbs are Not Fingers

Thor: Ragnarok director and Avengers: Endgame star Taika Waititi caused a bit of a ruckus earlier today on Twitter after revealing Korg only had three fingers with the problem being the picture the fan-favorite filmmaker retweeted with his comment. You see, in the picture (via io9), Korg can be seen with a total of four “fingers.” That ultimately led to a brief internet meltdown where most fans went back to Biology class and had to taught that thumbs aren’t technically fingers after all.

No jokes, I had no idea Korg only has 3 fingers. #AnActorPrepares https://t.co/nTsFS17P6d — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) May 19, 2019

“It’s 4 Taika. 4,” @TheAgentBurgos tweeted before being corrected by another Twitter user with the handle @OneAndOnlyGroot.

“It’s 3 and a thumb,” the supreme biologist reminded the world. “The thumb isn’t technically a finger, my dude.”

Me finding out thumbs are technically not considered fingers pic.twitter.com/H3wN7Ft2ee — Jahhtęn18k (@jahhten18k) May 19, 2019

The quick anatomy lesson happened after Industrial Light & Magic posted a quote from an interview on io9 in which Korg’s apparel choices on New Asgard were explained.

“We thought it would be funny if Korg, in his downtime, wore the same pineapple shirt that @TaikaWaititi wore on set,” ILM VFX supervisor Russell Early said in the interview. “So we built him this little pineapple jumper outfit and gave him some flip flops as well.”

That marks two on-screen appearances for Korg, and may not be his last. Thor: Ragnarok and Endgame star Tessa Thompson previously teased the fact that Waititi had reportedly pitched the team at Marvel Studios a fourth Thor film. As it stands now, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) remains on The Benatar with the Guardians of the Galaxy, leading some fans (and Sebastian Stan) to believe he’ll end up being in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

“I heard that a pitch has happened for [another Thor film],” Thompson said. “I don’t know how real that intel is, but I hear that the pitch has happened. I think the idea is Taika would come back.”

Were you excited to see Korg make an appearance in Avengers: Endgame? Where do you think he’ll pop up next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Avengers: Endgame is now showing. Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd while Captain Marvel is scheduled for a digital release on May 28th.