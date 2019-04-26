Avengers: Endgame Critics TV Spot Released

See the film critics call a “once in a generation event.” Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame is NOW PLAYING in theaters. Get tickets: https://t.co/i4uYNoZI3j #DontSpoilTheEndgame pic.twitter.com/wjdB6MxTTq — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 26, 2019

The reviews are out and critics can’t help but rave for Avengers: Endgame. Marvel Studios has released the first Avengers: Endgame television spot post-release including some the responses from top reviews from critics. As it stands now, Avengers: Endgame is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with 96%, second-highest in the MCU. It does, however, have the site’s highest Audience Score, a full two percentage points ahead of its immediate predecessor Avengers: Infinity War.

With 345 reviews on the site, only 14 are “rotten,” with many criticizing the film’s fan service. ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis loved the film, giving it a perfect 5/5. According to Davis, Endgame is “the film of a lifetime.”

“The final movie in Marvel’s Infinity Saga is a masterpiece,” Davis says. “It’s an absolute spectacle which needs to be watched on the biggest screen possible. It’s a love letter to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, I’d argue that Avengers: Endgame is the film event of our lifetime and lives up to every bit of global hype it has garnered. It is setting a new standard and raising the bar for event films and likely will not be matched in this generation of filmmaking.”

The film is shaping up to be a runaway success with both critics and fans alike as it’s on pace for record-breaking numbers at the box office. Latest reports suggest the filming to end up being the first-ever property to make $1 billion globally in its debut weekend.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters.

