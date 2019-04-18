‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Tessa Thompson Reacts to Valkyrie and Captain Marvel Shipping

If you’re a fan of, well, anything, then you know that in every fandom shipping is a thing. The concept, which essentially means the support or wanting of two particular characters to be involved in a romantic relationship of some fashion, is pervasive in nearly very franchise and media fandom and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is not immune. Fans definitely have their favorite “ships” including a Valkyrie/Captain Marvel ship that Avengers: Endgame star Tessa Thompson wasn’t even sure was a thing at first.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Thompson explained that when she reposted on Twitter a piece of fan art — originally shared by Captain Marvel star Brie Larson — of Captain Marvel cradling Valkyrie in her arms, she wasn’t aware of the more romantic undertones expressed in the image.

“That’s wild!” Thompson said with a laugh. “It didn’t even occur to me, legitimately, that it was necessarily a romantic thing. I don’t even know what happens in the canon in terms of those characters or if they ever intersect, but I just love the idea of more women Marvel characters getting to intersect. I just think it’s so cool and it’s time and why not? There’re so many compelling female characters inside of the MCU.”

This is far from the first time Thompson has been interested in the intersection of Marvel’s female roster of heroes. Even as far back as 2017 it’s been known that Thompson has even gone so far as to pitch the idea of an all-female Marvel movie to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. Even earlier this year, Thompson has made known her desire for a ladies’ team-up even on a smaller scale, addressing a fan wanting a scene between Valkyrie and Danai Gurira’s Okoye and noting that a team-up between them would be “a dream”.

“And just selfishly, when I get to see those women in passing, they’re all such cool women,” Thompson said of her fellow female MCU stars. “So the idea of getting to spend time with them and hang out is so fun. I’m just so excited that this new phase promises to have women and queer folks.”

But when it comes to her own shipping preferences in the MCU, Thompson is less about Valkyrie and Captain Marvel getting together and more open to other ships while ultimately just being there for everyone.

“I kind of ship them, but I would like to have a drink with them,” Thompson said of Captain Marvel with Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch). “I also have seen some people shipping Thor and Captain Marvel which, when they see each other, that’s kind of steamy. [But] I don’t think I ship any two characters. I’m just for everybody.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.

