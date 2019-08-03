Marvel Confirms Thanos’ Snap Wiped Out Half of All Plant Life Too

The moment Thanos (Josh Brolin) snapped his fingers and rid the universe of half of all life, he really went through with his plan. Not only did half of all humans and alien races disappear, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed animals and plants were also victims of The Snappening. That’s right, half of all life from human to flower and beyond. The revelation was made earlier tonight during a Q&A with Feige and producer Trinh Tran during a watch-along even with Vudu.

“Thanos snapped away half of all life, including animals,” Feige tweeted on the official Avengers account. “And probably even trees. We had some shots of Central Park we were going to use to lead Cap’s grief counseling scene, and we talked about what it’d look like with 50% less trees.”

After Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters last summer, directors Anthony and Joe Russo spoke with ComicBook.com about The Snap and its impact on society. The latter revealed why they chose to show showing the heroes dust away rather than ending the film by cutting to black.

“It was always a plan to show beyond that because when we made the decision to have the snaps themselves, that’s a plot trick to cut to black after an incident like that happens,” Russo said. “And it doesn’t give you any emotional resonance or catharsis. What he said thinking about it realistically; the true heartbreak doesn’t lie in the fact that he snapped his fingers, it lies in the fact that people have to watch loved ones, and we have to watch characters that we care about die. And that’s where the real heartbreak lies for the characters who live in the Universe and for those of us watching the movie.”

