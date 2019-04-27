Thanos Reveals New Goal in Avengers: Endgame

In Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos (Josh Brolin) did exactly what he sat out to do. At the end of the third Avengers flick, the Mad Titan dusted half of all life to tip the scales of the universe into balance. The take on the character was somewhat benevolent and the filmmakers tried making the iconic character at least understandable. Now in Avengers: Endgame, Thanos switched up his plans entirely and took an unmistakable turn into full-on villainous territory.

Major spoilers up ahead for Avengers: Endgame. You’ve been warned!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Within the first act of Avengers: Endgame, the Avengers had assembled on the planet the Mad Titan had retired to in an attempt to take the stones back from him. They ended up unlucky, however, as Thanos had already destroyed them.

Fast forward five years and Avengers: Endgame introduces the concept of time travel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the team works to collect the Infinity Stones throughout time, they eventually bump into Thanos in 2014, as we saw him during Guardians of the Galaxy and that’s the version of the character that becomes the villain for the rest of Endgame.

Since the Avengers were technically going against a new character, we soon find out the character has all-new motivations. As the third act battle began to kick off, the Mad Titan goes on a monologue where the audience finds out he no longer wants to rid the universe of half of all life. Rather, he wants to collect all six Infinity Stones so that he can remake the entire universe as we know it in his own vision so that all living beings will worship him as their god and maker.

It’s a sequence that spells out the fact that there’s no mistaking whether or not Thanos is a villain. There certainly shouldn’t be any more “Thanos was right” comments after his new motivations surface.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters.

What’d you think of Thanos‘ new plan? Were you a fan of how they took down the Mad Titan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!