Avengers: Endgame Theory Suggests Both Versions of Thanos Are From Alternate Timelines

Buckle in, true believers — this one’s going to be a bit out there! In Avengers: Endgame, the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally introduce the concept of time travel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, introducing an all-new set of rules just for the movie side of things. While they tried to keep it as clean as possible, it still managed to be a bit wonky at times (if you’re still lost, check this out).

Thanks to that time travel, one intriguing fan theory suggests that both of the versions of Thanos (Josh Brolin) we see in Avengers: Endgame are time-traveling Titans. That’s right, instead of just Warrior Thanos traveling through the Quantum Realm like we saw on-screen, the theorist suggests that Old Man Thanos had made the inter-time travel at one point or another as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The main supporting evidence is essentially how both versions of the character act at various points through the movie. While the younger Titan is very blood-hungry, old boi Thanos is much more relaxed, almost resigned to his eventual fate. That’s all in part, as the theory reads, because of the Thanos we saw in Infinity War — and the one decapitated in Endgame — had already seen a future where he won.

In fact, the theorist mentions that Thanos’ plan to conquer all of humanity ended up not turning out as planned, so the Mad Titan went back in time to switch up his plans, only deciding to rid the universe of half of all life. Gee…thanks, Thanos!

Outside of the attitude shift between the two versions, the theorist points out a few lines from Infinity War that were never touched on again, including the now-infamous “You’re not the only one cursed with knowledge line.” While many assume that’s just because Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) may have had a reputation around the galaxy, it almost makes too much sense that Thanos knew who Tony was because they had met before, in a previous timeline.

What’s your favorite part of Avengers: Endgame? Do you think both versions of Thanos could be from alternate timelines? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters while Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into action July 2nd. Captain Marvel is now available both digitally and on home media.