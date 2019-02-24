‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Explores Katherine Langford’s Secret Role

Marvel fans are still wondering about the future of the franchise after Avengers: Endgame, and there are some mystery characters who could hold some clues.

Ever since 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford was announced as part of the cast of the big Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover, fans have been curious about her role in the film. One fan thinks they have it figured out, posting a theory about the actress’ significance in the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many fans have speculated that the actress could be playing Tony Stark and Pepper Potts’ daughter, but those theories might be dashed with the retirement of one Gwyneth Paltrow.

“I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point,” Paltrow told Variety. “I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked into it. I was friends with [Iron Man director] Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first Iron Man and then to watch how important it has become to fans.”

But the actress is willing to stick around, especially if she’s needed to pass the torch or make an appearance to aid Iron Man.

I feel honored to be a part of something that people are so passionate about,” she said. “Of course, if they said, ‘Can you come back for a day?,’ I will always be there if they need me.”

We’ll see how it all wraps up when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!