‘Avengers: Endgame’ Conspiracy Theory Suggests Fake Scenes in New Trailer

Marvel fans are theorizing some shots included in the new Avengers: Endgame trailer, released Thursday, are fabricated to better conceal secrets and spoilers. One Instagram user points to a scene showing Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) returned to Earth alongside the Avengers after the hero was stranded in space with Nebula (Karen Gillan) with dwindling supplies; the user compares the scene of the returned Tony Stark to a shot from Infinity War promotional materials that showed Captain America (Chris Evans), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and others racing into action in Wakanda.

Marvel has utilized digital trickery in the past, removing Spider-Man (Tom Holland) from a Captain America: Civil War Super Bowl spot and later hiding Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) from the background of an Infinity War shot that showed the sorcerer meditating behind Iron Man and Star-Lord (Chris Pratt). The Russos previously confirmed they sometimes alter trailers, admitting they “use all the material that we have at our disposal to create a trailer.”

“We look at the trailer as a very different experience than the movie, and I think audiences are so predictive now that you have to be very smart about how you craft a trailer because an audience can watch a trailer and basically tell you what’s gonna happen in the film,” Joe Russo said. “We consume too much content. So at our disposal are lots of different shots that aren’t in the movie that we can manipulate through CG to tell a story that we want to tell specifically for the purpose of the trailer and not for the film.”

Tampering was previously suspected in the Endgame Super Bowl spot, when online commentators pointed out a shot appearing to have removed a character, widely believed to be Stark or Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Both Stark and Marvel’s return to Earth wouldn’t be disclosed until the newest trailer, above, which sees the seemingly reunited team of Avengers assemble to rectify Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) snap that obliterated fifty percent of all life in the universe.

Avengers: Endgame releases April 26.

