‘Avengers: Endgame’: The Power Stone and Xandar Could Be Key to Defeating Thanos

Out of the six Infinity Stones, there was only one Thanos (Josh Brolin) retrieved off-screen. Before the events of Avengers: Infinity War, the Mad Titan razed the alien planet of Xandar to capture the Power Stone.

Since it as the only stone gathered off-screen, one recent fan theorist thinks that not only will the scene make an appearance in Avengers: Endgame, it’ll end up being the way the good guys take down Thanos once and for all.

Originally shared online by /u/w2amit, the theory thinks that the logo Marvel Studios chose the change up the color for the logo, drawing inspiration from the Power Stone itself. And with the theory meaning the Power Stone will be the way to stop Thanos, that means the Avengers will probably need to go back in time before the estranged Eternal first gathers it.

Let’s dive into the theory a bit, shall we?

First appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), the stone was transferred into the possession into the Nova Corps on Xandar by the end of the movie. Speaking of the in-canon timeline, the first Guardians film took place sometime in the year 2014. We know that Thanos waited until the death of Odin (Anthony Hopkins) to begin collecting the Infinity Stones, which presumably happened sometime in 2017.

This gives the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy a rather large window to go back in time where they know the stone has been kept. Of course, after they get to Xandar — the story’s completely left to speculation and since we know virtually nothing about the plot of the film, virtually anything is possible.

Should they go to Xandar around 2014 to try protecting the Power Stone, one would think Thanos would find out somehow and try getting his hands on the first stone a little earlier, which in turn, could feature an appearance by Odin arriving to help out.

More likely than not, however, those wishing to stop Thanos will time-travel to Xandar immediately before he gets the Power Stone. If this were the case, it’d more than likely be the climactic battle at the end. If they travel back go 2014, the means those killed by Thanos — Gamora, Loki, those dusted away — would be alive again providing the opportunity for the entire MCU as we know it to converge on Xandar for a screen-busting battle.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe properties being released this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Do you think Xandar is going to have a major role in Avengers: Endgame? Do you think the Power Stone will be the object to finally defeat Thanos? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me (@AdamBarnhardt) up on Twitter to talk all things MCU!

