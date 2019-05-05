Marvel Theory Suggests Thanos Wasn’t The First to Use The Infinity Stones

Minor Avengers: Endgame spoilers within! In Avengers: Endgame, we found out that Thanos (Josh Brolin) — or a past version of the Mad Titan, at least — updated his motivation behind collecting the Infinity Stones. Instead of balancing the universe and razing worlds of half of all life, the villain wanted to assemble the Stones to reduce everything down to the most basic of atoms and rebuild the universe as he saw fit. The new motivations were certainly a change of pace from his benevolent ways in Infinity War and they raised a new question — could someone else have had the same plan before Thanos?

In one fan theory, it’s suggested that the current version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was created by someone else who was able to wield the Infinity Stones. While there’s no concrete evidence to back the claim up, it’s an interesting theory, at least.

Looking back at Infinity War, Wong (Benedict Wong) explains the six Infinity Stones were created in the Big Bang and scattered across the universe. But the theory suggests that the Big Bang was something much more than a random astronomical event. It was a prior Stone-wielder using the stones to remake the universe as they saw fit. Remaking the entire universe would no doubt put more strain on the user than ridding half of all life, so perhaps the being was killed in the process, resulting in the Stones being sent to various corners of the universe.

The scenario fits in line with what The Collector (Benicio del Toro) said in Guardians of the Galaxy, about the Stones being older than the universe itself. If they were older than the universe, one would think they existed prior to the Big Bang, no?

Do you think somebody used the Infinity Stones before Thanos did in Avengers: Infinity War? Why or why not? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

