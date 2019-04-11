‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Suggests Footage Shows Destruction of Xandar

Now that the latest Avengers: Endgame trailer has been out for over twelve hours, fans have had plenty of time to pick it apart and analyze it in hopes of finding a major Easter egg or plot device. One theory that’s growing in popularity across all forms of social media involves all of the destruction seen towards the end of the clip. Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) can be seen as they take on Thanos (Josh Brolin) amongst all kinds of rubble.

While most would initially insist this is the Avengers HQ — after toy leaks have hinted at such — the reigning theory is that the destruction seen is actually that of Xandar. Thinking back to Avengers: Infinity War, the Power Stone is the one Infinity Stone Thanos collected off-screen, or — at the very least — fans didn’t see the immediate aftermath of collecting the stone.

On the surface, the destruction could be Xandar via flashback, to show fans the events where Thanos obtained the Power Stone. What that doesn’t explain, however, is why the MCU’s Trinity would be in the scene, unless they’re using Stark’s B.A.R.F. technology somehow.

What does make sense, however, is that the Avengers figure out how to manipulate time via the Quantum Realm and head to Xandar before Thanos and his Black Order razes it the first time around. In addition to Sanctuary II apparently hovering in orbit above Xandar, it appears the Mad Titan has to take a beam from the ship to the planet’s surface, which doesn’t make sense if he was in possession of the Space Stone. Because he has to be teleported using the beam, it means the Mad Titan’s likely in a time prior to the destruction of the Asgardian refugee vessel, making it entirely plausible this takes place in the past. It also explains why Thanos puts on his armor once again.

Whatever the case, fans will find out all about the mayhem when Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

Do you think the footage shows the destruction of Xandar? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter (@AdamBarnhardt) to chat all things MCU!

