Daredevil Star Responds Perfectly to Claims Born Again “Nerfed” Their Character

After Netflix and Marvel pulled the rug out from underneath The Defenders Saga shows, it felt like those versions of Daredevil and Co. would never appear again. It would have been easy for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to ignore them altogether because their shows barely touched on larger events or heroes. However, the support of Netflix’s characters gave Marvel Studios confidence that there was still room for them somewhere. Matt Murdock showed up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, while Wilson Fisk made his way into Hawkeye. Eventually, Marvel Studios went full steam ahead, greenlighting Daredevil: Born Again, which brought Murdock and Fisk back together again.

The Disney+ show initially went its own direction and avoided tethering itself to the events of the Netflix series. However, partway through production, it was clear that something was off. A creative overhaul occurred, and while it was evident in the final product, the changes paid off because the end of Season 1 went off without a hitch. Unfortunately, it’s impossible to please everyone, with at least one person taking issue with the fact that Born Again “nerfed” Kingpin.

During an exchange on X, a fan explained that they think Disney made Kingpin weak, just like it did the Hulk in Avengers: Endgame. Fisk actor Vincent D’Onofrio chimed in, saying that he doesn’t agree with the sentiment.

“I have to say i disagree with all that you say,” the actor said. “To be honest my performances have been called many things but never nerfed. Lol. Yet i don’t play the part just for you and you don’t watch tv just for me. So we are even and i accept your criticism. No matter the lack of good sportsmanship, fairness and legitimacy.”

After receiving the classy response, the fan once again came after Disney’s iteration of the villain, saying he does things the Netflix one never would. In response, D’Onofrio schooled the naysayer about how much effort it takes to bring a character to life and how a performance isn’t for any one person.

“I control my characters performance. You are a bit green when it comes to your knowledge on making a show. The detail, the writing, the technologies and the overall structure and architecture in laying out the storyline and executing performances. You keep saying it’s the writing that is the problem. You may not like it. Many do though,” he explained. “We can’t please everyone but we can please millions and they’ve said so. Our fans are very loud. Lets say i were you and i hated the portrayal of kingpin as much as you do. I’d stay away from it. I’d champion storytelling that i love instead of dragging writers and someone’s performance. As an actor i fail in my eyes everyday and also in my past work many times but i keep trying to get it right. All creative types have that in common. What we don’t do is try and ruin millions of others fun when we don’t like a piece. Instead we champion the stuff we do like and become inspired by it. Try it. It makes life so much more sustainable and yes, inspiring.”

While there’s an argument to be made that Fisk doesn’t have the gloves off at the start of Born Again, there’s a clear story reason for that. Season 2 is going to be a very different story, though, since Fisk declared war on vigilantes in New York City.

Kingpin Will Have the Gloves Off in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Fisk, who becomes mayor of NYC, puts together an Anti-Vigilante Task Force in Born Again Season 1 to take back the streets from heroes. He locks up anyone he sees as a threat, including Punisher, and doesn’t look like he’s going to let his foot off the gas anytime soon in the finale. Dardevil’s only recourse is to raise an army of his own, and when he eventually takes the fight to Fisk, the villain isn’t going to be able to hold back if he wants to keep control of the city.

