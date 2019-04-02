Fandango Announces ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Has Already Become the Top-Selling Pre-Sale Title in First 24 Hours

Since its launch in 2008 with Iron Man, various entries into the Marvel Cinematic Universe have become some of the biggest hits at the box office in their respective years. While some audiences might think their popularity would dwindle over the years, the interconnected nature of the series has seemingly had the opposite effect, with each new film often becoming bigger successes than what came before them. Avengers: Endgame, the 22nd film in the series, is shaping up to be not only one of the biggest hits of the MCU, but one of the biggest films of all time. After only six hours of tickets becoming available, Fandango has confirmed that it has scored more pre-sale tickets in its first day of ticket sales than any other movie, including 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“Avengers: Endgame sales have exceeded all expectations and surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the previous record-holder, to become Fandango’s top-selling title in its first 24 hours of sales, and it accomplished that feat in only six hours,” Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis shared in a statement. “We’ve never seen anything like this – it’s truly a groundbreaking accomplishment – as fans simply cannot wait to see how this epic saga comes to a close.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new ranking of Fandango’s top five first day pre-sellers are as follows:

Avengers: Endgame (2019) Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

The global appeal of the MCU likely played a major part in the pre-sale success, though with Star Wars: Episode IX landing in theaters later this year, which is set to be the culmination of the Skywalker Saga, and with that franchise taking up three spots in the top five, we won’t be surprised if that film takes the top spot when those tickets become available. However, a survey conducted with Fandango users revealed that Endgame was the most-anticipated movie of 2019, even more than Episode IX.

According to a recent survey, MCU fans are most excited by the following details:

98% say the Infinity War cliffhanger is a main factor in their ticket purchase.

98% are fans of Marvel’s “shared universe” storytelling.

86% can’t wait to see how Captain Marvel factors into Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26th.

Have you already purchased tickets for the film? Let us know in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX, Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!