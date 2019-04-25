Avengers: Endgame TikTok Turns Tony Stark’s Death Into Hamilton

✖

TikTok user @laurenzazzles decided to honor Tony Stark after his death in Avengers: Endgame with a Hamilton parody. @LaurenGallaway posted it to Twitter and MCU fans had some emotions to work out. Sung from the perspective of Morgan Stark, the singer lays out what happened after her father perished saving the world and bringing back half of the world’s population after The Blip. It’s a funny joke about legacy when it comes to the Avenger that everyone is still missing. Nothing has been made concrete yet about the plans for future stories around Morgan Stark or Pepper. Gwyneth Paltrow has been adamant that she’s out of the superhero game for now. As she’s focusing on her startup Goop. However, that won’t stop fans from wondering if the day will come when they get to see Tony Stark and his family again. Check out the video down below and get ready for the waterworks.

Hamilton x Marvel Be prepared to FEEL THINGS 😭 “Morgan Stark” pic.twitter.com/utWvgsri8h — Lauren ✨ Gallaway (@LaurenGallaway) April 2, 2021

For the Hamilton crew, the launch of the movie on Disney+ has absolutely been a smash-hit. It broke some streaming records and was one of the standout titles in the first year of the platform. In some previous comments to the press, Lin-Manuel Miranda actually shouted out Tommy Kail’s efforts in translating a stage play to a cinematic experience.

“I’m so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought Hamilton to the screen. He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house,” Lin-Manuel Miranda mentioned. “I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

The Hamilton film was recorded back in 2016 at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway. The movie features performances from the entire original cast including Lin-Manuel Miranda (who also penned the phenomenon), Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom Jr., Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Phillip Soo, Jasmine Cephas, Okieriete Onadowan, and Anthony Ramos. The film was directed by Tommy Kail.

What did you think of this parody? Let us know down in the comments!