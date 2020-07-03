Hamilton Launches a Line of Pin Mates Collectible Figures

Lin-Manuel Miranda has partnered with Entertainment Earth on a line of cute Pin Mates figures based on the Tony Award-winning and Disney+-dominating Broadway musical Hamilton. Pin Mates are a line of wooden collectibles that meld the past with the present, which seems like the perfect fit for a musical that tells the story of the history of America with a spectacular hip hop soundtrack.

The Hamilton Pin Mates collection includes 2-inch figures for Alexander Hamilton, Eliza Hamilton, and George Washington, which can be ordered in a 3-pack here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99. A Alexander Hamilton Pin Mates variant with an alternate costume is also available separately here at Entertainment Earth for $9.99.

Note that net proceeds from the Hamilton Pin Mates partnership will go to Fair Fight in support of voter protection. More details about Fair Fight's mission can be found here.

On other Hamilton merchandise news, a selection of some popular items from the Hamilton collection became available at Hot Topic recently. This includes hoodies, t-shirts, and hats along with accessories like a notebook, mug, and umbrella. You can shop it all right here.

If you're unfamiliar with Hamilton, now would be a pretty great time to check it out on Disney Plus. An official description can be found below.

"HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre - a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.