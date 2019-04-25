Avengers: Endgame's Time Heist May Have a Big Plot Hole

✖

Clocking in over three hours, Avengers: Endgame is the longest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Serving as the culmination of a decade's worth of storytelling, the extended runtime allowed the Russo Brother and other filmmakers working on the movie enough time to introduce complex story ideas like time travel. The time-traveling rules laid out were so complex, in fact, the Russos and screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely could hardly agree on how time travel would change the future of the MCU.

Because of that, it only makes sense Marvel fans continue to find little flaws in the process. In one example, a viral TikTok video is questioning the decision-making behind the Avengers involved in the aforementioned time-travel. As seen in the movie, the Avengers go to a handful of separate timelines to gather the Infinity Stones from various locations in the past. As the now-viral TikToker explains, they could have used substantially less resources by going back to the time immediately after Thanos snapped when he was his weakest.

As we saw in Infinity War and Endgame, Thanos was weak after Thor (Chris Hemsworth) lodged Stormbreaker in the middle of his chest. He was weakened to the point his second usage of stones nearly killed him. As @mariedmoonlight explains, why didn't the Avengers simply go to that point in time and get all six Infinity Stones from him then?

They wouldn't have risked needing extra Pym Particles, as a result of little snafus like the Hulk blunder in the 2012 timeline, and they could have all gone together. In fact, since the stones were already gathered, one could even assume they wouldn't have had to sacrifice someone at Vormir in order to get the Soul Stone.

It's the fan analysis like this that helped propel Endgame to the top spot as the highest-grossing movie of all time. It remained there for the better part of two years until an Avatar re-release catapulted the James Cameron feature into the spot once again.

Avengers: Endgame is streaming on Disney+.

