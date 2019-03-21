‘Avengers: Endgame’ Timeline Might Be Revealed Thanks to Black Widow’s Hair

For the better part of a year, Marvel fans have been attempting to piece together clues about Avengers: Endgame, given the catastrophic events of Avengers: Infinity War. While we’ve been given various looks at the latest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with photos and trailers, they offer very little information about what we can expect from the epic adventure. Early footage of Endgame has hinted at the ways in which our heroes have coped with the loss of half of the living universe, though we might have a better idea of the passage of time in the new film, based solely on Black Widow‘s hairstyles.

Over at Nerdist, it was determined that Black Widow has three distinct hairstyles in Endgame‘s various teasers. In Infinity War, the character debuted a short, blond bob, which is seen most frequently in the Endgame trailers. This is her haircut in the post-credits scene of Captain Marvel when Carol Danvers meets the team, the scene where she encourages Captain America that “this is gonna work,” and when Scott Lang shows up outside of the Avengers’ headquarters. She also has this bob when she, Captain America, and Bruce Banner all appear to witness something in the sky as they walk across a field, as well as when she and the remaining heroes are silhouetted as they walk through Avengers headquarters.

Other glimpses at Black Widow’s hair include shots where she is firing a pistol at a set of targets, in addition to the scene in which she reunites with Hawkeye, though her hair is pulled back in that sequence. In both of these scenes, her hair appears much longer than the bob.

The most recent trailer debuted yet a third hairstyle, which is her signature red hair, featuring blond tips. This also appears to be her hairstyle when she walks through a hangar with her fellow Avengers as they sport suits that could allow them to travel to the Quantum Realm. We can assume that it would take months for her hair to grow this long, potentially confirming that the events of the upcoming film spans multiple months, or potentially features flashbacks and flash-forwards.

It’s also worth noting that directors Joe and Anthony Russo have previously included shots and footage in trailers for films that intentionally mislead the audience, so it’s possible that some of these sequences won’t be included in the final film or could appear slightly different from what we saw in trailers.

Stay tuned for details on Avengers: Endgame, which hits theaters on April 26th.

Do you think these clues confirm the film’s timeline? Let us know in the comments below!

