Avengers: Endgame to Cross $2 Billion at Box Office This Weekend

Avengers: Endgame finally hit theaters last week, and it’s already broken numerous box office records and made more money than anyone originally predicted. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film has already earned a whopping $514,531,638 domestically and $1,914,531,638 worldwide, which means it could easily cross the $2 billion mark before the weekend is done.

According to Box Office Mojo, Avengers: Endgame is already the 5th highest grossest film worldwide, behind the only four movies to hit the $2 billion milestone during their time in theaters. Currently, the films to beat to the top spot are Avengers: Infinity War (domestic: $678,815,482, worldwide: $2,048,359,754), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (domestic: $936,662,225, worldwide: $2,068,223,624), Titanic (domestic: $659,363,944, worldwide: $2,187,463,944), and Avatar (domestic: $760,507,625, worldwide: $2,787,965,087). The movie is also ranked 12th domestically, but it’s quickly climbing the ranks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Basically, all Avengers: Endgame needs to earn its spot as the top grossing film of all time is $874.5 million. Considering its current trajectory, the film has a good chance of redefining the record and becoming the first film to ever cross $3 billion.

If/When Avengers: Endgame does hit the $2 billion mark this weekend, it will have done so in record time. It took Avatar 47 days to reach the amount, Avengers: Infinity War took 48 days, Star Wars: The Force Awakens took 54 days, and Titanic took 5,233 days.

Since its release last week, Avengers: Endgame has broken an impressive amount of records. It sold the most pre-sale/advanced tickets in history, had the biggest Thursday preview, the biggest opening weekend domestically and worldwide, the widest release, and more. To see a full list of the film’s first weekend records, click here.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!