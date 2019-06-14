Adorable Avengers: Endgame BTS Photo of Robert Downey Jr. Shared by Actress Playing His Daughter

Avengers: Endgame has been in theaters for quite some time now, and it looks like even more behind-the-scenes photos from the film are beginning to come to light. Lexi Rabe, who plays the young Morgan Stark in the film, recently shared a rather adorable behind-the-scenes photo of herself and Robert Downey Jr. on set. You can check it out below.

While there had been some speculation about Downey’s Tony Stark/Iron Man potentially having a kid in Endgame, seeing the storyline play out certainly tugged on fans’ heartstrings. Downey and Rabe shared several scenes together throughout the film, which added to Tony’s life as a character.

“We had the opportunity to give him the perfect retirement life, within the movie,” Avengers: Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus said in a recent interview.

“He got that already,” Avengers: Endgame co-writer Stephen McFeely added.

“That’s the life he’s been striving for, Markus said. “Are he and Pepper going to get together? Yes. They got married, they had a kid, it was great. It’s a good death. It doesn’t feel like a tragedy. It feels like a heroic, finished life.”

Of course, with Tony sacrificing himself to save the universe in Endgame‘s final scenes, the notion of Morgan existing in the MCU and carrying on Tony’s legacy certainly takes on a whole different context.

“Tony, in a certain way, was always fated to die,” co-director Joe Russo recently explained. “He was a futurist who always saw death on the horizon and couldn’t rest until he defeated it, even if it cost him his life. And what’s fascinating about it is he went from an egoist to selfless.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.