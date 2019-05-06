‘Avengers: Endgame’ Writers Always Had Tony Stark Making a Gauntlet

In Avengers: Endgame, the surviving heroes had one main goal and that was to bring back those who had vanished at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. While their initial plan ended up being impossible thanks to Thanos, the idea itself was sound: get the stones, snap again, bring everyone back. But you need a gauntlet to wield those stones and the team got one, courtesy of Tony Stark. It’s a move that both thrilled and surprised Marvel fans — and according to the writers was always part of the plan.

More detailed spoilers for Avengers: Endgame below.

In an interview with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis, Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely explained that Tony making the gauntlet simply made sense to them, given the character’s experience making gloves for his own suits.

“Well, Tony Stark has been making gloves for 22 films,” Markus said. “It is his stock and trade, along with the rest of the outfits. But there wasn’t really much doubt as to who would be able to make the thing that houses those stones, should they get them.”

As fans will recall, the gauntlet that Thanos used to house the stones in Infinity War was something of an elaborate affair, at least in terms of his acquisition. It was made by Eitri, king of the Dwarves on Nidavellir. Once the gauntlet was made, Thanos wiped out the Dwarves, except for Eitri, whom he left with his hands encased in metal so that he could never forge again. For many fans, that act was enough to make it seem as though Nidavellir was the only place one could get a gauntlet strong enough to wield the stones, but Endgame‘s writers feel otherwise.

“Yeah, we didn’t … Yeah. We didn’t feel that Eitri was the only one who could make a gauntlet,” McFeely said.

Ultimately, Tony ends up making two gauntlets in Endgame. The first is similar to the one that Thanos obtained from the Dwarves, though with Iron Man flair. A hefty item, Bruce Banner — as Smart Hulk — ends up wearing it and carrying out the restorative snap before, during the final battle it ends up in Thanos’ hands, but it doesn’t end up being the final gauntlet of the film. Tony manages to wrest the stones away from Thanos, the Iron Man suit then forming a gauntlet around them that enables Tony to carry out one more snap that erases the threat of Thanos and his armies, but also ultimately costs him his own life. And as for that death, it’s something that the writers don’t particularly feel is a tragedy. Markus told the New York Times Tony’s death was a good one.

“That’s the life he’s been striving for,” Markus said of Tony’s married and “retired” life in Endgame. “Are he and Pepper going to get together? Yes. They got married, they had a kid, it was great. It’s a good death. It doesn’t feel like a tragedy. It feels like a heroic, finished life.”

