‘Avengers: Endgame’ Figures Reveal Iron Man, Captain America, And Captain Marvel

Just a couple of months ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame, more toys have surfaced showing Marvel fans potential looks at their favorite characters in action figure form. Last night, images of toys surfaced that showed off Ronin’s (Jeremy Renner) full body costume and War Machine’s (Don Cheadle) slightly updated armor.

Now, new pictures of additional pieces to the toy line have surfaced showing Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). While Captain America and Iron Man both appear to be donning the mysterious white/gray suits we’ve seen before, Captain Marvel is wearing just her iconic scarlet, blue, and gold costume that fans have come to know and love.

As of yet, there’s zero confirmation on what the suits could be used for, with most speculating it will have to deal with the ability to travel through time or between dimensions via the Quantum Realm.

Though she has yet to appear in live-action, Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers is set to have a rather larger role comeEndgame. In fact, Brie Larson started filming some of her Endgame scenes before filming on Captain Marvel began. According to Endgame co-director Joe Russo, there’s a fine line to walk when it comes to working with Danvers and trying not to make her too powerful.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,” said Joe. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”

Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26th. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies out this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.