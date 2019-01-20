New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Toy Leak Seemingly Confirms Return of Dead Characters

If a batch of new toy leaks is any indication, Avengers: Endgame could see the return of three recent Marvel Cinematic Universe characters that were thought to have been killed.

Thanks to new product listings by Australian retailer Ozzie Collectables, it appears — unsurprisingly — that Gamora will, in fact, return at some point in Avengers: Endgame. With her return not surprising in the slightest, Zoe Saldana herself had recently been sharing video clips from her makeup trailer on the set of Endgame reshoots.

Ozzie Collectables also made a toy listing for several various Loki toys, hinting that Tom Hiddleston would be returning in some way, shape, or form whether it be a resurrection, flashbacks, or a trip to Valhalla and Hel.

Arguably the most surprising listing of them all is the inclusion of a set that includes toys featuring the likeness of Dr. Strange, his sidekick Wong (Benedict Wong), and their mentor the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton).

Though you might think the toy listing might be a mistake on the part of Ozzie Collectables, it appears the retailer got the information straight from Ikon Collectables, the official distributor for higher-end collectibles in the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Ikon Collectables apparently had a similar listing on their website, although it’s since been changed. A quick Google Search, however, still shows the listing’s previous title on the results page.

As expected, no product images are included with either listing. Rather, the default image is simply set as the Avengers: Endgame logo that was first seen at the ending of the movie’s teaser trailer. The to-market date the aforementioned toys are supposed to be released appears to be June 30th, over two months after Endgame hits theaters around the world.

Though these toys are far from a confirmation that the Ancient One is actually in Endgame, the listings do corroborate Frank Grillo. The actor behind Brock Rumlow/Crossbones in the last two Captain America films previously let it slip that Swinton would be in the movie at last year’s Austin Film Festival.

Avengers: Endgame flies into theaters on April 26th. Other Marvel Studios movies set for release this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.