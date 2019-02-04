All ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Footage Edited Into One Supercut Trailer

We now have two trailers for Avengers: Endgame (or a teaser and a TV spot, if you want to get technical), and one Marvel fan has done us all the favor of cutting them into one. Check that out, above!

This Avengers: Endgame supercut trailer starts off well, but arguably falls apart quickly. The intro with Tony Stark dictating his ominous last recording to Pepper Potts is spliced perfectly as a lead-in to the speedy tribute to the “dusted” characters from Avengers: Infinity War, which we got in the new Super Bowl spot. From there, it’s a pretty clear rundown, with the first Endgame trailer occupying the middle portion of the trailer. Things get a little clunky from there: Captain America’s proclamation to Black Widow that their mission has to succeed, is mashed up with the ominous look the larger world impact of Thanos’ Decimation event, which we got in the Super Bowl trailer. Most of the short burst of footage from the Super Bowl trailer is then mashed awkwardly together with the footage of Scott Lang/Ant-Man at the end of the first trailer – which is then further awkwardly mashed together with the final Super Bowl footage, containing Ant-Man in costume. To complete the awkward dance, the Super Bowl spot’s epic shot of the remaining Avengers slow-mo walking through their based (including a “We don’t” voiceover monologue that makes no sense in this context) is then mashed up with the final title sequence from the first trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All in all, there’s pretty much just one clever edit in this, and the rest is just a clunky mashup of the two trailers that’s not all that memorable. Still, seeing all the footage together, jumbled into some sort of loose order, does allow for some interesting new insights. The shot of the hanger or hallway in Avengers HQ has come up twice: once when it’s empty, and once when the team is slowly marching through it. Some fans have speculated that the empty shot of the hall was actually a team shot that was digitally altered, but seeing both versions here, so close together, it’s clearly from two different times of day, with the sun in different positions. The mashup also raises some better clues as to how events at Avengers HQ unfold; however, it still makes Captain America’s arc look pretty ominous in its implications.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we react to the major Batman movie news that just dropped; talk wrestling with a WWE Royal Rumble recap; and defend geek culture from celebrity political pundit Bill Maher, after he took shots at Stan Lee’s legacy!