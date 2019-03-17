‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Viewed Over 268 Million Times in 24 Hours

The newest trailer for Avengers: Endgame was released this week, and fans cannot get enough. According to the official Avenger’s Twitter account, the new trailer was viewed 268 million times in 24 hours. While this doesn’t beat the record set by the first Avengers: Endgame trailer, it is still pretty darn impressive. The new footage is now ranked as the second most-watched movie trailer within the first day in history.

Thank you to the greatest fans in the universe for making Marvel Studios’ #CaptainMarvel the #1 movie in the world for two weeks in a row, and doing ‘whatever it takes’ to watch the #AvengersEndgame trailer 268 million times in 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/reSauLnnDA — The Avengers (@Avengers) March 17, 2019

“Thank you to the greatest fans in the universe for making Marvel Studios’ #CaptainMarvel the #1 movie in the world for two weeks in a row, and doing ‘whatever it takes’ to watch the #AvengersEndgame trailer 268 million times in 24 hours,” they wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many fans were quick to comment on the tweet to celebrate the achievement.

“At least 20 million of those views are mine,” @evanmedinis joked.

“Lets celebrate by putting Endgame tickets on sale,” @yourloyalpal suggested.

Back in December, the first Avengers: Endgame trailer had 289 million views in 24 hours, causing it to usurp its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War, which previously held the record. In 2017, the Avengers: Infinity War trailer raked in 230 million views within 24 hours of its release.

Avengers: Infinity War has now been bumped down to the third place spot with the latest Avengers: Endgame trailer coming in at number two. Currently, the fourth place film is the live-action remake of The Lion King, proving Disney is about to have one heck of a 2019. Coming in at number five is 2017’s It. Interestingly, Avengers: Infinity War‘s second trailer is number six, which means four of the top six are all Avengers films. Other Marvel movies in the top ten include Thor: Ragnarok (number 8) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (number 9).

In addition to the mind-blowing success of the trailer, Avengers: Endgame is also projected to take away a boat load of money when it finally hits theaters. Some analysts are projecting it to earn over $2 billion. Avengers: Infinity War brought in over $678 million domestically and $2,047,675,173 billion worldwide, and people believe Avengers: Endgame is heading in the same direction.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.