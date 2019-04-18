‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors: “Maybe There’s Not a Real Frame in That Whole Trailer”

Marvel Studios has gotten so far into fans’ heads after Avengers: Infinity War that many are living under tin foil hats of conspiracy theory about what all will happen in the film – and what all won’t. To the latter point: some fans have become so jaded about the visual trickery Marvel pulls with its movie trailers that they can’t even believe what their eyes have seemingly witnessed in the trailer and TV spots for Avengers: Endgame.

…And maybe they shouldn’t. After all, Avengers: Infinity War‘s trailers famously contained fake shots and sequences that were never really intended to play in the movie. Now, Avengers: Endgame directors The Russo Bros are going so far as to tease fans with the possibility that the Infinity War sequel trailers could be doing the same – on a much bigger scale!

Videos by ComicBook.com

During an interview with Rotten Tomatoes during the Avengers: Endgame press junket, The Russo Bros. were asked if there is indeed fake footage in the Endgame trailers. Here’s what they had to say:

Anthony Russo: “Maybe. Maybe it’s all fake. Maybe there’s not a real frame in that whole trailer.”

The Russos are comedians at heart, and this is almost certainly a comedic statement from Anthony – but as they say, there’s a lot of truth said in jest. While all of the Avengers: Endgame trailer footage isn’t fake, there’s still a pretty big possibility that a portion of it is, as well as a significant possibility that a lot of it is footage that was let out of the final theatrical cut of the movie, or has been digitally altered to hide certain key details.

We already have confirmation that the digital alteration of shots has been pretty significant: The latest batches of Endgame trailers have revealed that earlier trailers like the Super Bowl spot removed key characters like Pepper Potts and Captain Marvel, to preserve certain surprises or reveals for a later date. There have also been in-depth comparisons made by fans, which suggest different versions of certain shots are being circulated in different trailers. Finally, there’s a lot of theory that major elements like costumes or sequences of events are being manipulated in trailer footage, to purposefully lead fans down the wrong paths of analysis in chat threads and discussions.

It should be noted that absolutely none of this is outside the Russo Bros’ wheelhouse when it comes to marketing their Marvel movies. And given the massive marketing budget Avengers: Endgame got, it’s equally conceivable that a lot of money was thrown into creating fake marketing to preserve the film’s actual secrets.

What do you think Marvel fans: do you believe what you’ve seen in Avengers: Endgame trailers, or is your tinfoil hat staying on until you see the film for yourself? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video, and Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Avengers: Endgame arrives on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!