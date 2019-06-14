Avengers Fan Planning to See Endgame 200 Times, Targeting New World Record

About a week ago we brought you the story of Marvel super fan “Agustin Alanis,” who was on a quest to see Avengers: Endgame in theaters a record number of times. Agustin was going strong at 100+ at the time he started making headlines; now that his story has gotten much more attention, we know more about the goal this Marvel die-hard is trying to reach.

CNN did a highlight piece about Alanis’ efforts to hit a Guinness World Record for Avengers: Endgame viewings, and got to speak with the Marvel super-fan about several things, including his own endgame for this endeavor. As Agustin Alanis describes it in his own words:

I “might reach 200, but who knows,” Alanis said, while entering a Florida theater to see Avengers: Endgame for the 114th time. As for how he plans to reach that goal: Alanis has his regiment all figured out: “I go twice on weekdays; Saturday and Sunday, four to five times, (which) is the most I can because of the movie being 3 hours and 2 minutes long.”

If you’re wondering how he can afford to embark on this mission and still pay the bills: the report notes that Alanis still holds a job as a supervisor for his family’s construction business. So far, though, he’s spent more than 40 workdays’ worth of time seeing Endgame since it hit theaters in late April, so it’s probably a good thing his family owns the place where he’s employed.

Standing in front of Agustin Alanis’ record is Anthony Mitchell, who currently holds the record for “most cinema productions attended – same film” after seeing Avengers: Infinity War 103 times at his local theater in North Carolina. It was Mitchell’s example that ultimately led Alanis to take his own shot at the title:

“I had bought tickets to watch it five times on the opening weekend so I wouldn’t miss a thing,” he said. “Then, I started going every single day, posting my rounds or views because I really love the film. After seeing how ‘Endgame’ was shattering records and making history, I decided to do it too.”

With Avengers: Endgame just inches away from unseating Avatar as the biggest box office earner of all time, Marvel Studios must certainly appreciate efforts like the one Agustin Alanis is putting forth. Not only is he helping to push the box office forward with his own hard-earned money, his story is no doubt inspiring other Marvel die-hards to step-up their own efforts.

Avengers: Endgame: it’s no longer just a movie, it’s a movement.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters; Captain Marvel is now available on home video. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd. Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is slated for release in 2021.