Vin Diesel Breaks Silence on James Gunn Rehiring for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy star Vin Diesel says Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn is “making the right decisions” for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after reversing course on his decision to fire writer-director James Gunn.

“As everyone’s rushing to see Marvel’s latest film, Avengers: Endgame, I just want to say, I was at the premiere in the beginning of the week and it was so cool to get all that love from the cast… more importantly it was amazing to see that outpouring of love for the Groot character, three monosyllabic words from the fans,” Diesel says in a video published to Instagram Saturday before performing a wardrobe fitting for the ninth entry in Universal’s Fast and Furious franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Later in the week I had the luxury of seeing [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige and [co-president] Louis [D’Esposito], and it’s amazing to see how sacred the Groot character is to the whole Marvel universe. Shout out to Alan Horn for using his heart to in making the right decisions for Guardians 3.”

Horn fired Gunn in July after years-old tweets published by the filmmaker resurfaced on social media.

“The offensive attitudes and statements on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him,” Horn said in a statement after Gunn’s tweets, which made light of pedophilia and other abuses, became widespread.

Gunn was reinstated to the franchise in March, following his public apology and reported repeat meetings with Horn.

“I am tremendously grateful to every person out there who has supported me over the past few months,” Gunn wrote in a March tweet.

“I am always learning and will continue to work at being the best human being I can be. I deeply appreciate Disney’s decision and I am excited to continue making films that investigate the ties of love that bind us all. I have been, and continue to be incredibly humbled by your love and support. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Love to you all.”

The filmmaker was previously backed by Diesel and his Guardians co-stars, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, and Bradley Cooper, who issued a joint statement declaring their support of Gunn.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was originally scheduled for an early 2019 shooting start before its delay. It will now commence production in February 2021, after Gunn completes work on studio Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad.

The finale of Gunn’s Guardians trilogy has since been voted the most anticipated future Marvel Studios film, beating out July’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and the coming Black Panther sequel.

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame is now playing.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!