Avengers: Endgame Actually Had a Hidden Easter Egg for One of the Writers

There is no shortage of Easter eggs throughout the massive three hour runtime of Avengers: Endgame. From references to comic book characters to nods toward Marvel Cinematic Universe characters of the past, there are hidden tidbits in Endgame to cover every corner of the fandom. As it turns out, there are also a few Easter eggs connected to the folks who actually made the movie.

Avengers: Endgame was released on Digital HD this past week, giving fans the chance to watch the movie at home for the first time and journey through the hours of special features that accompany it. This includes the feature commentary track from directors Joe and Anthony Russo, as well as writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The four creators spend three hours revealing behind-the-scenes secrets from Endgame, including the personal nods they were able to sneak in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the scene in which Tony Stark is talking to his father in the past, Howard mentions that he had to bring a can of sauerkraut home for his pregnant wife. According to McFeely, this is a reference to his mother, who craved sauerkraut when she was pregnant with him.

“He [Howard Stark] is bringing sauerkraut because my mom craved sauerkraut when she was pregnant with me,” McFeely says on the commentary. “That’s the McFeely Easter egg.”

Joe Russo went on to add that there are more stories just like that packed into Avengers: Endgame, saying that there are “lots of personal touches in the script.”

Avengers: Endgame was a deeply personal movie for not just the cast and crew that brought it to life, but also the characters at the center of the story. Iron Man’s journey was brought full circle by the end of the film, as he was able to make the ultimate sacrifice to save the universe from destruction, even though it meant saying goodbye to his wife and daughter. Captain America stayed in the past where he always belonged, allowing himself to have a life with his one true love, Peggy Carter.

What was your favorite Easter egg from Avengers: Endgame? Let us know in the comments!

Buy or Pre-order Avengers: Endgame: