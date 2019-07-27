Avengers: Endgame Originally Had Thanos Throwing the Decapitated Head of Captain America

Avengers: Endgame co-writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely considered the “extreme” idea of a time-traveling Thanos (Josh Brolin) carrying the decapitated head of past-Captain America (Chris Evans), the writers revealed during a San Diego Comic-Con panel Friday.

This early idea would have seen 2014 Thanos enter the mainstream timeline during the climax set at the destroyed Avengers Headquarters, where he would throw down the severed head of past Cap, who was earlier defeated by his 2023 counterpart.

The idea was cut, but Markus joked it would have been “awesome.”

Also mulled over but similarly axed was an idea to show Giant Man’s corpse — a nod to the Old Man Logan comic book, which presented the Marvel Universe in ruins after Red Skull and a slew of supervillains massacred the world’s superheroes — in the background when the Avengers first attempted to work the time travel device.

For 2023 Cap, Markus and McFeely always had a happy ending planned.

“From the very first outline, we knew he was going to get his dance,” McFeely told the New York Times of the ending that reunites long lost lovers Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell).

“On a separate subject, I started to lose my barometer on what was just fan service and what was good for the character. Because I think it’s good for the characters. But we also just gave you what you wanted. Is that good? I don’t know. But I’ll tell you, it’s satisfying. He’s postponed a life in order to fulfill his duty. That’s why I didn’t think we were ever going to kill him. Because that’s not the arc. The arc is, I finally get to put my shield down because I’ve earned that.”

Added Markus, “A hero without sacrifice, you’re not going to get the miles out of that person that you need to for these movies. That’s what makes them a hero, it’s not the powers.”

Avengers: Endgame is available to own on Digital HD July 30 and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray August 13.